The matriarch of the popular Kardashian family has stunned fans with her appearance on the cover of Vogue magazine.

Kris Jenner, 69, is the cover star of September’s edition of Vogue Arabia, and posted the cover on her Instagram page.

Jenner, who will be turning 70 later this year, is the mastermind behind the Kardashian juggernaut, spearheading the family including children Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Rob.

The lead article in the Arabian edition, an interview with the American media personality, sees her open up about her plastic surgeries.

Jenner recently took her new facelift public at Jeff Bezos’ wedding, which surprised fans with how much younger it made her look. It’s the first facelift she has had in over a decade, and it seems another one is not on the horizon for now.

Speaking to the publication, Jenner said: “Just because you get older, it doesn’t mean you should give up on yourself.

“If you feel comfortable in your skin and you want to age gracefully - meaning you don’t want to do anything - then don’t do anything.

“But for me, this is ageing gracefully. It’s my version.”

Jenner had her first solo Vogue cover back in 2022, when she appeared on a black-and-white cover of Czechoslovakia’s December issue.