Kylie Jenner has been slammed for her LA wildfires post - made just hours after her private jet made its 11th flight since January 1.

Her luxury £70 million aircraft has flown 11 times since the start of the year, with the jet making three flights in one day on January 16. Based on statistics tracked by CelebrityJets, the flights have emitted around 162 tons of CO2 emissions to date.

Four out of 11 flights were under one hour, with the jet spending a shockingly short 15 minutes in the air on one of those journeys. The jet has also flown eight times since the catastrophic wildfires broke out on January 7.

Her arrival from a flight on her private jet coincided with a post from her Kylie Cosmetics Instagram account, promising to donate ‘skincare, body, hair and makeup products’ to ‘help provide items that help teens in Altadena feel confident and like themselves again.’

The statement read: “We are truly heartbroken to see the devastation caused by the fires in Los Angeles. Watching so many people forced to evacuate and hearing the stories of those who have lost everything is deeply saddening and difficult to comprehend.”

The post, which garnered 21,000 likes, sparked a backlash over her jet use. One person wrote: “Taking a private jet to Paris, which contributes to the warmer weather and wild fires in LA, and we know you do this many times a year, and then put a bandaid on middle class LA fire victims with your lotion, is horrific”.

Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend actor, Timothee Chalamet, jumped on the jet for a 47 minute flight across the Channel from London to Paris, France. The journey emitted four tonnes of CO2 and 361 gallons of jet fuel at a cost of $2,000, nearly six times the price of a single premier ticket for the Eurostar which takes just under three hours.

She took 195 flights in 2024, according to Celebrity Private Jet Tracker. One person wrote on Reddit: “They don’t care. They will never care. Kylie sharing donation links is performative”.

