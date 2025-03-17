An OnlyFans creator who sells her old toenails, spit, and dirty bedsheets has compared her work to being a doctor.

Latiesha Jones, 24, appeared on This Morning to discuss how she makes up to £20,000 a month on the platform by selling bizarre fetish items. Speaking to hosts Ben Shephard and Cat Deeley, she defended her career choice, claiming she still helps people, just not in a hospital.

“I think I see my main goal, I’m a really caring person, so I think my goal for being a doctor came from wanting to help people,” she said.

“I feel like I’m doing that with women now with our community. I am still helping the women because I’m opening them up to doing something safely that they would not have known about before.

"I’m helping them make money in a way that they wouldn’t have before. In my opinion, I think that it’s the same thing but in a different way. I still feel like I’m helping people, just not in a hospital.”

Jones, who previously studied biomedical sciences, had dreamed of becoming a doctor before dropping out of university in her second year to focus on making money.

Her unusual business started when a customer requested her spit and shower water, leading her to explore the fetish market. Since then, she has turned her OnlyFans account into a highly profitable business, even mentoring others in the industry.

Her co-guest on the show, Freya Ashthorpe, said she was inspired by Jones after seeing her on TikTok in 2021. Ashthorpe has since sold a pot of hair for £50 and her acrylic nails for £40, while Jones revealed she once sold her toenails for £600.

Jones also shrugged off concerns about the potential risks of selling personal items, joking that people also sell second-hand clothes. “People will say like, ‘You can get framed for a crime, they’re cloning you,’” she said.

“I don’t really think too much into it. I’m like, ‘You sell your clothes on Vinted or eBay or wherever, people are still getting a part of you. You might leave your sweat on there. You might leave something on the clothes that you necessarily know of.”

When Shephard pointed out that selling toenails was different from second-hand clothing, Jones admitted she might be “slightly naïve” but added: “I don’t really like to delve too deeply, I’m just like, well somebody else is going to do it. It may as well be me!”