Tributes have been paid to singer Halid Beslic following his death at 71.

Following the news that legendary Bosnian singer Halid Beslic has died at 71, tributes have been pouring in for the star. One fan wrote: “Rest in peace to the legend! 💔🙏🏻🕊️ Such singers are not born anymore!” whilst another said: “Eternal glory and the stage of heaven to you, King 🥲.”

Halid Beslic will be best remembered for being a Bosnian folk singer and musician who was born on November 20, 1953. His songs include "Neću, neću dijamante" (I Don't Want, I Don't Want Diamonds) and "Budi budi uvijek srećna" (Always, Always Be a Happy Woman).

When it came to his personal life, Halid Beslic married wife Sejda in November 1977 and acquired Croatian citizenship in 2015. In 2009, he was involved in a car accident and was reportedly initially in a coma after suffering serious injuries to his face and right eye. Although attempts were made to save his eye, they were unsuccessful, but he made a full recovery.

However, in August of this year, he was forced to cancel a concert due to undisclosed health issues. The website Telegrafi reported that “He had serious liver problems and spent his last weeks at the University of Sarajevo Clinical Center, where he was initially treated in the Department of Nephrology and then in the Oncology Department.”

Selma Covic paid tribute to Halid Beslic on Instagram and wrote: “Today the heart of a true legend stopped beating. 💔. A man who touched countless people with his voice, energy and soul- not only in Bosnia and Herzegovina, but throughout the Balkans.

“We have been very fortunate to know him and his family so closely over the last few years. These memories, his warmth and laughter will last forever. 🕊️. Ruhe in Frieden, legend, your music, your soul and your smile will live forever- #halidbeslic 07.10.2025.”