Liam Payne’s funeral is taking place at St Mary’s Church in Amersham, Buckinghamshire.

Family and friends arrived at the church in Buckinghamshire to say their final goodbyes to the One Direction singer following his tragic death last month. Liam Payne’s bandmates arrived at the church for a private service along with his girlfriend Kate Cassidy and his ex-partner Cheryl arrived shortly after her Girls Aloud bandmates Nicola Roberts and Kimberly Walsh.

The singer died on October 16 from head injuries he suffered after falling from the balcony of his third-floor hotel suite in Buenos Aires, Argentina. His father Geoff Payne, flew out to Argentina upon learning of his son's death and remained in the country until Liam's body was cleared to fly home.

Among the celebrity friends such as Simon Cowell, James Corden and Scott Mills, there seemed to be a few unexpected celebrity guests attending the funeral on Wednesday (November 20).

Why was Adrian Chiles at Liam Payne’s funeral?

Radio and TV presenter Adrian Chiles arrived at St Mary’s church today to say his final goodbyes to the One Direction singer. Both stars have been lifelong fans of their beloved football team West Bromwich Albion so it seems they bonded over the club.

Liam Payne previously played in the football charity game Soccer Aid. He captained the England team in 2022 and returned for the 2023 match. Another football connection and sport star arriving at the funeral today was Irish footballer Robbie Keane. It seems Robbie may have crossed paths with Liam Payne when he was living in LA and playing for LA Galaxy.

Are Damian Hurley and Kate Cassidy friends?

Liam Payne’s girlfriend at the time of his death was TikTok influencer Kate Cassidy. The American social media arrived at the church today with British model Damiean Hurley. It's not yet known how well the pair know each other other than they follow each other on Instagram and have both previously done modelling campaigns for high end brands.

However it did appear Damian - son of actress Elizabeth Hurley - was at the funeral to support Kate. In 2022 Damian’s father businessman Steve Bing from suicide after jumping from the 27th floor of skyscraper in Santa Monica.

