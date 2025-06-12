Trans influencer Lilly "Tino" Contino, who has around 400000 TikTok followers, defends taking selfies in women’s bathroom at Disney World.

Contino, who is from Atlanta, Georgia, describes herself on her LinkedIn profile as a “Transgender Consulting, Content Creator, and Community Leader.” According to previous posts, she began hormone therapy in May 2021, taking spironolactone, progesterone, and later oestrogen. She has also said she was teased during high school for being “flamboyant” and “fat.”

Contino has also attracted attention for videos filmed in women’s bathrooms at Disney parks. In one TikTok, she offers commentary about using the facilities as a trans woman in Florida, ending with, “I peed standing up.” In another, she poses in Minnie Mouse ears decorated with the trans flag, captioning the image: “Got complimented on my fit and there was no line for a stall.”

She has now defended the selfies she took in the women’s bathroom at Disney World. Tino justifies her actions by comparing herself to celebrities who have previously taken photos in women’s restrooms. Backlash has come not only from critics but also other trans creators and feminist voices. One viral post said: “Trans female creators have decided that Lily is a threat to THEIR COMMUNITY. The irony of these men, pretending to be women but demand real women consider men women because if we don’t, it will hurt their feelings.”

A Change.org petition, created by a self-identified “concerned parent,” has amassed over 289,000 signatures, calling on TikTok to remove her account. “Concerns have been raised about her behavior, especially considering she has been accused of acting inappropriately in front of minors and being a possible threat,” the petition reads. “Her presence on TikTok has sparked alarm among many users who believe her actions are not only misleading but also dangerous.”