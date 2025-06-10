Trans influencer Lilly "Tino" Contino has around 400000 TikTok followers.

A “concerned parent” has set up a petition to remove the influencer from TikTok after “concerns have been raised about her behavior, especially considering she has been accused of acting inappropriately in front of minors and being a possible threat.” The petition adds: “Her presence on TikTok has sparked alarm among many users who believe her actions are not only misleading but also dangerous.

“Social media networks have the power to shape perceptions, behaviors, and can significantly influence the younger demographic. It is essential to ensure that these platforms remain safe and secure environments for all users, particularly impressionable young people.”

The petition is calling on TikTok “to carefully evaluate Lily Tino's presence on their platform, considering the broad consensus that her actions may not align with community guidelines aimed at protecting users, especially minors.” It adds: “Removing her account would be a prudent step in safeguarding the community and conveying a zero-tolerance policy towards behaviors that could endanger others”.

Currently the petition has over 289,000 signatures. Contino, claims to be a “trans girl on a mission,” however, Contino has lurked in the women’s bathrooms at Disney theme parks, snapping mirror selfies.

In one TikTok Disney video, Contino delivers a preamble about using women’s rooms in Florida as a trans person. Three minutes later, the influencer gives blow-by-blow commentary including detail about how she “peed standing up.”

In another photo with a woman visible in the background, Contino’s wearing Minnie Mouse ears decorated with the trans flag and flashing a peace sign. “Got complimented on my fit and there was no line for a stall,” reads the caption.

Lilly Contino, from Atlanta, Georgia, grew up as male and was teased for being 'flamboyant' and 'fat' throughout high school. She now goes by the name Lilly. Lilly started wearing dresses and make-up and was prescribed the hormones spironolactone in May 2021, a male hormone suppressant, progesterone and later oestrogen.