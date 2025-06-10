This is what Trans influencer Lilly "Tino" Contino looked like before her transition, amid mounting criticism over her online behaviour and a petition calling for her removal from TikTok, where she has over 400,000 followers.

The video, presented in a countdown format, documents her gender identity journey: “48 months before I realized,” then “24 months,” and so on, ending with a selfie in a black dress labelled “the moment I realized.” The final frame is captioned: “...and counting,” showing her current appearance, now identifying with she/her pronouns and regularly wearing makeup and dresses.

Reactions to the video have been mixed. Some commenters expressed scepticism and discomfort. “Why did you look happier in the beginning tho,” one wrote, while another said, “lol he threw on a dress and ‘realized’….. okay bud 😂.”

Contino, who is from Atlanta, Georgia, describes herself on her LinkedIn profile as a “Transgender Consulting, Content Creator, and Community Leader.” According to previous posts, she began hormone therapy in May 2021, taking spironolactone, progesterone, and later oestrogen. She has also said she was teased during high school for being “flamboyant” and “fat.”

The transition video comes as Contino faces mounting criticism, including from within the trans community. A Change.org petition, created by a self-identified “concerned parent,” has amassed over 289,000 signatures, calling on TikTok to remove her account.

“Concerns have been raised about her behavior, especially considering she has been accused of acting inappropriately in front of minors and being a possible threat,” the petition reads. “Her presence on TikTok has sparked alarm among many users who believe her actions are not only misleading but also dangerous.”

It continues: “Social media networks have the power to shape perceptions, behaviors, and can significantly influence the younger demographic. It is essential to ensure that these platforms remain safe and secure environments for all users, particularly impressionable young people.”

The petition urges TikTok “to carefully evaluate Lilly Tino's presence on their platform, considering the broad consensus that her actions may not align with community guidelines aimed at protecting users, especially minors.”

Contino has also attracted attention for videos filmed in women’s bathrooms at Disney parks. In one TikTok, she offers commentary about using the facilities as a trans woman in Florida, ending with, “I peed standing up.” In another, she poses in Minnie Mouse ears decorated with the trans flag, captioning the image: “Got complimented on my fit and there was no line for a stall.”

Meanwhile, clips of Contino abruptly leaving restaurants after accusing staff of misgendering her have gone viral — with some accusing her of intentionally “ragebaiting.” One user commented on her explaining gender reassignment surgery on a sausage at Disney parks: “Disrespectfully, you’re the reason ppl hate us.”

Backlash has come not only from critics but also other trans creators and feminist voices. One viral post said: “Trans female creators have decided that Lily is a threat to THEIR COMMUNITY. The irony of these men, pretending to be women but demand real women consider men women because if we don’t, it will hurt their feelings.”

Another wrote: “We were called ‘crazy’, ‘transphobic’, ‘Nazi’, ‘c**ts’, you get the idea — for calling out Lily’s misogyny. Make no mistake. 98% of Trans women are all misogynistic. I don’t deny them kindness or love but I will not support men in erasing woman.”