Lisa McHugh has revealed she has been diagnosed with Functional Neurological Disorder (FND) following a frightening and physically debilitating hospital stay.

The 36-year-old Irish country singer and mum of two made the announcement on Instagram this week, where she shared details of her recent health scare, including symptoms that left her unable to walk.

"After what has been an incredibly scary and very difficult couple of weeks in hospital having multiple CT scans, MRIs, X-rays, blood tests, lumbar punctures and every kind of test you could imagine, I have just been diagnosed with Functional Neurological Disorder (FND)," she wrote.

She also confirmed she had previously been diagnosed with Trigeminal Neuralgia earlier this year.

FND, according to the NHS, is a condition that affects the way the brain and nervous system function. It can result in a wide range of symptoms, including seizures, limb weakness, paralysis, spasms, walking difficulties, cognitive problems, and more. Its specific cause is unknown, but common triggers include stress, trauma, and anxiety.

“There is no cure,” McHugh added, “but it is treatable providing you adapt your life as much as possible to manage it.”

Reflecting on her journey, McHugh shared: “I guess the stress and trauma of this last year and everything we’ve went through has finally caught up with me and my body and it’s now decided to make me physically stop, process and heal from everything properly.”

She described her condition's sudden progression: “From walking in to hospital with a very bad headache & severe facial pain, to losing function in both legs and then trying to walk again using a zimmer frame. It’s quite a lot to wrap your head around.”

She added: “So I need to drastically adapt things in my life right now and for the future to reduce the severity of the symptoms in any future flare ups.”

Despite the ordeal, McHugh expressed gratitude to the medical professionals who treated her: “A special mention of thanks must go out to all of the doctors, specialists, nurses & staff of the South West Acute Hospital. The care and first class treatment I’ve had since I arrived has been absolutely amazing and I am so thankful to all of you.”

The singer is now stepping away from the spotlight temporarily to focus on her health and recovery.

“With all of that said, I’m going to sign off and take time out from everything for a while to concentrate on recovering fully,” she wrote. “In the meantime I’d really appreciate all of your prayers & I’ll soak up this time with my beautiful family and be grateful for every day.”

Messages of support quickly flooded the comments section on her Instagram, with fans and fellow artists rallying behind her. “Omg Lisa I am so sorry to hear this! Sending lots of love and prayers for a speedy recovery,” wrote country singer Cliona Hagan.

Chantelle Padden added: “God love you, it’s terrible to hear this news, I wish nothing but a speedy recovery & better times in the road ahead for you.” FND Ireland also responded: “Best wishes Lisa, we at FND Ireland know the challenges of living with FND, we are here to support.”

McHugh previously told BBC News NI that her young daughter had spent “10 horrendous days” in hospital earlier this year after contracting respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), which she described as one of the most difficult experiences of her life.

McHugh signs off with a heartfelt message: “Sending you all lots of love, I’ll be back soon. L ❤️ xx.”