Lisa Snowdon, the Capital FM radio star, has slammed British Airways after her flight home from a holiday in the Balearic Islands was cancelled

Lisa Snowdon, the Capital FM radio star, has taken to her Instagram story to complain about her flight home with British Airways being cancelled and how long she has been on the chatbot trying to sort out the situation. It comes as the star and her fiancé George Smart have enjoyed some days on the Balearic Islands.

She had taken to Instagram to speak about losing her uncle and spending "two months" unwell as she reflected on the year so far. However, she returned to her Story to complain about her cancelled flight.

Speaking to her followers in a video clip, the actress and model said: "It was all going so well until British Airways cancelled our flight. I've been on the chatbot for two hours plus... absolute s*** show. Well done B.A., well done once again for ruining our holiday. Another f****** flight."

Lisa Snowdon, the Capital FM radio star, has slammed British Airways after her flight home from a holiday in the Balearic Islands was cancelled. (Photo: Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images for B)

The Mirror contacted British Airways and they shared the following statement and said that the issues with Lisa have now been resolved. The statement read: "We have apologised to our customer for their experience have been in contact to resolve the issue."