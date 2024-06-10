Lisa Snowdon: Capital FM radio star slams British Airways as a "s*** show" after flight home from holiday in Balearic Islands cancelled
and live on Freeview channel 276
Lisa Snowdon, the Capital FM radio star, has taken to her Instagram story to complain about her flight home with British Airways being cancelled and how long she has been on the chatbot trying to sort out the situation. It comes as the star and her fiancé George Smart have enjoyed some days on the Balearic Islands.
She had taken to Instagram to speak about losing her uncle and spending "two months" unwell as she reflected on the year so far. However, she returned to her Story to complain about her cancelled flight.
Speaking to her followers in a video clip, the actress and model said: "It was all going so well until British Airways cancelled our flight. I've been on the chatbot for two hours plus... absolute s*** show. Well done B.A., well done once again for ruining our holiday. Another f****** flight."
The Mirror contacted British Airways and they shared the following statement and said that the issues with Lisa have now been resolved. The statement read: "We have apologised to our customer for their experience have been in contact to resolve the issue."
The incident comes after a British Airways flight aborted take off twice on Sunday evening (2 June) at London’s Heathrow Airport. The flight from Heathrow to LAX Airport in Los Angeles was scheduled to depart at 2.05pm however it lined up to the runway and then exited, occurring again around an hour later. According to AirLive the airline confirmed a late departure due to an issue on board, and later updated the information stating that British Airways had confirmed that there was a “technical issue” on the aircraft.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.