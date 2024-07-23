Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock issues urgent appeal as 13-year-old niece goes missing
and live on Freeview channel 276
The chart-topping popstar took to Instagram to share the news that her teenage niece, Faith, had been reported missing to Thames Valley Police on Monday evening (July 22). Sharing two images of Faith on her Instagram stories, Leigh-Anne wrote: "Please share. My niece Faith is missing.
"She was last seen wearing a black crop top, black leggings with a Jordan backpack in High Wycombe town centre. Please share, we are extremely worried, she has no phone or money. Police have been informed but we are yet to find her."
Thames Valley Police said that officers were “working tirelessly” to find Faith, adding: "If anyone has any information on where she might be, please call 101.”
Pinnock has seen her appeal shared by arts and culture group The Black Project, which has previously partnered with the singer’s own charity The Black Fund. The Black Project said: "It's not clear if or how she'd have left the High Wycombe area, but with no way of contacting her, her family are incredibly worried.”
Pinnock is known to fans as a member of the girl group Little Mix, which she formed in 2011 while on The X Factor alongside Perrie Edwards, Jade Thirlwall and Jesy Nelson. Nelson departed the band in 2020 to pursue solo projects, while the three remaining members called it quits in 2022. Pinnock went on to release solo music, unveiling her debut solo single ‘Don’t Say Love’ in 2023.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.