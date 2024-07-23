Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Little Mix star Leigh-Anne Pinnock has said that she is “extremely worried” as she launched an urgent appeal to find his missing 13-year-old niece.

The chart-topping popstar took to Instagram to share the news that her teenage niece, Faith, had been reported missing to Thames Valley Police on Monday evening (July 22). Sharing two images of Faith on her Instagram stories, Leigh-Anne wrote: "Please share. My niece Faith is missing.

"She was last seen wearing a black crop top, black leggings with a Jordan backpack in High Wycombe town centre. Please share, we are extremely worried, she has no phone or money. Police have been informed but we are yet to find her."

Thames Valley Police said that officers were “working tirelessly” to find Faith, adding: "If anyone has any information on where she might be, please call 101.”

Pinnock has seen her appeal shared by arts and culture group The Black Project, which has previously partnered with the singer’s own charity The Black Fund. The Black Project said: "It's not clear if or how she'd have left the High Wycombe area, but with no way of contacting her, her family are incredibly worried.”