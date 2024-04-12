Perrie Edwards is experimenting with ‘every sound out there’ for her debut solo album. (Picture: Getty Images)

Little Mix star Perrie Edwards is reportedly eyeing up a spot on Strictly Come Dancing - and fans think she’ll be on the show sooner rather than later.

As Perrie, 30, launches her solo career two years after the band went on hiatus, questions have been circulating about a potential entry into the flagship BBC programme. With plenty of experience on the dancefloor now under her belt, Perrie would likely be a frontrunner throughout the competition.

Perrie is no stranger to the Strictly ballroom either, having performed with Little Mix on the show in both 2018 and 2021.

Speaking on The Jonathan Ross Show, Perrie said: “I think I'd be really scared - in the band at the very beginning, we went to rehearsals and I remember crying my eyes out and I went to my manager 'I'm going to have to leave the band. I can't really dance, I don't want to dance.' I was just so terrified and uncomfortable dancing that I just didn't want to do it. I just wanted to stand and sing.

“Now, I love it. I absolutely love dancing. I actually would love it [Strictly Come Dancing].”

While Perrie has not been approached by BBC producers, she seems to have her sights firmly set on appearing on the show. A big name like the X-Factor winner would also be a huge draw for the show, and so fans on social media are claiming that she could be lined up for this year’s series. It’s also hoped that professional dancer Amy Dowden will return to Strictly this year after completing her cancer treatment, which saw her sidelined in 2023.