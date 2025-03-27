A Loose Women star who "collapsed" on her bathroom floor after contracting pneumonia has given a health update.

Back in February, Andrea McLean said she collapsed earlier this year in her own home after getting the infection, which is inflammation of the lungs.

The 55-year-old star revealed via her Substack that she was hit by "severe pneumonia" at the start of the year, which led to her being rushed to hospital in an ambulance. She was later found to have an Acute Kidney Injury and sepsis and revealed that she had lost 80% capacity in one of her lungs.

The mum-of-two has now given an update on her health. Speaking to The Mirror, she said that lifestyle changes have been key to her recovery. "It has been quite a long recovery process but I’ve slowed down my pace of life and I’m feeling really good”.

McLean was speaking last night, (Wednesday March 26), as she attended Nick Ede and Alexandra Burke's Spring Ball in London with her husband Nick Feeney. She also told the publication that the event, which raises money for stroke charities, is close to her heart as her grandma suffered a stroke.

The Loose Women star shared on her Instagram page in February: "In December I was one of thousands who came down with flu. Like lots of people, I sucked it up, thinking it would pass in a week or so.

Former Loose Women star Andrea McLean has given a health update after being diagnosed with pneumonia and sepsis. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images for Sony Pictures

“After seven days of sweating and shivering, with a raging temperature and chills, and pain in my chest and back, my wee turned brown. I collapsed in the bathroom, and like the adverts you see on telly with the elderly, I lay there for an hour before my husband found me."

She went on to explain that after she was taken to hospital she found she had several health issues. “I had severe pneumonia, Acute Kidney Injury and sepsis. Things happened quickly; drips, super-strong antibiotics via IV and orally, and I was transferred to the Emergency Assessment Ward.

“I spent two days and nights there, in almost constant pain, with sensory overload with the screams, shouting and sound and smell of poo from people losing control of their bowels. (sic)"

She added that she was still having “funny turns” at that time and didn’t feel like she had properly been able to begin 2025. But, she has now recovered.