A member of Britain’s biggest family, the Radfords, was rushed to hospital with a suspected stroke at the age of just 22 - hours before mum Sue celebrated her milestone 50th birthday.

Harley Passmore, the new husband of 24-year-old Millie Radford, was hospitalised last week after he experienced numbness in his body which led doctors to believe he could have had a mini-stroke.

The 22-year-old, who lives with his wife and their children in Morecambe, Lancashire, took to Instagram to share details of the the health scare.

Passmore married Sue and Noel Radford's seventh child Millie last year, and their wedding was documented for a one-off Channel 5 documentary. TV cameras have followed the Radford family around for a number of TV shows throughout the years as Sue and Noel have made headlines for having 22 children together.

In his Instagram post, Passmore, who shares two children with Harley, said he was “glad to be back to normal” after what happened to him. He explained that he had been told by doctors that he had Bell's palsy, which is a temporary condition causing sudden weakness or paralysis on one side of the face.

He said he was told to go home and relax, which he did, but he felt panic on Wednesday (March 19) when he “went numb” on the left side of his body, and he was rushed to hospital as a result. Passmore was seen by doctors, who said they thought be suffering a mini-stroke as Bell's palsy is not supposed to affect the body.

Millie Radford, one of the children of Britain's biggest family the Radfords with her husband Harley Passmore | Instagram/@harleyypassmore

Sue and Noel Radford with some of their children. | Channel 5

In the caption, he wrote: “Got a lot of people asking what was up. I went in on Sunday, they told me it was Bell's palsy so I came home and relaxed for the rest of the day and Monday. But yesterday my arm/ leg went numb and weak on my left side so I had to be rushed to hospital as they said that Bell’s palsy shouldn't go to your body so they thought I had a mini-stroke.'

After having several tests and scans, however, Passmore revealed that doctors confirmed that he had not had a mini-stroke, adding that he was glad to be back to normal. “They kept me in overnight last night to do tests/ MRI scan. So glad it wasn't a stroke at such a young age,” he explained.

Just days later, he was celebrating the 50th birthday of his mum-in-law, Sue Radford. He shared a photo of himself and his wife, and one of their young children to Instagram with the caption: “Such a good night celebrating Sue's 50th.”

Millie also celebrated her mum’s special day by posting a photo of Sue helping her in to her wedding dress on her wedding day. In the caption, she wrote: “Happy birthday to the most amazing lady our mum/nan. We hope you have the most amazing day ever. Thank you so much for everything you do for us.”

Passmore married Millie Radford in November last year. Millie has three children, Ophelia Jo, Chester Bleu and Elodie Jade, two of whom she shares with Harley.