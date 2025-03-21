Legendary boxer Frank Bruno has been rushed to hospital after falling ill mid-flight, according to reports.

The ex-world heavyweight champion fell “seriously ill” and was left “in a really bad way” after he took a turn on a flight to Qatar. Bruno, 63, was travelling to Doha as part of a speaking tour.

However, The Sun reports that the boxing champ, who had been travelling with his PA Paul Hunter, was treated by airport medics after landing before being rushed to hospital for further tests. He was later diagnosed with a viral infection and kept in the care of doctors for a fortnight before being released.

A source said: “Frank was fine when he boarded the plane — but quickly went downhill during the flight. He was in a really bad way and they were unsure what the problem was.

Frank Bruno was rushed to hospital in Doha after falling ill mid-flight. | Getty Images

“It was extremely worrying as it was mid-flight so he was stuck on the plane. Paul and Frank thought it might be food poisoning, but it turned out to be worse than that.”

The source added that Frank was “sweating profusely” and displayed “fever-like symptoms” while on the flights, before being treated on the flight, atthe airport and later at hospital. They said: “Doctors were really worried and carried out all sorts of tests, including for meningitis. They then diagnosed him with a viral infection, which at least meant they could start treating him.”

He had been set to start the speaking tour in Thailand on march 6 but was forced to cancel dates due to the hospital stay. Bruno has since left hospital after receiving “good treatment” from doctors in Doha.