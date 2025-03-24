Steve Stamp - star of BBC comedy shows People Just Do Nothing and Peacock - has been rushed to hospital after a drunk incident.

Steve Stamp is a star of hit sitcom People Just Do Nothing in which he plays the character Steven Green. The mockumentary sitcom ran for five seasons from 2014 until 2018, with 27 episodes airing when the show was broadcast via BBC Three and BBC Two.

The 40-year-old star co-created the show and co-wrote the episodes alongside Allan Mustafa - who also starred on the show as Anthony 'MC Grindah' Zografoff. Steve and Allan later reunited to make another comedy show called Peacock, which has been airing via BBC Three since 2022 and last year saw a second season.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Sunday (23 March), the TV star shared a photograph of himself in hospital - with his arm on display coated in plaster. The image showed him wearing a hospital gown and also revealed he had an inhaler. Steven went on to reveal he had been injured following an accident on a hired e-bike.

He captioned the image, writing: "Please don't cycle home drunk on Lime Bikes." A fan reacted to the post, writing: "This reminds me of in PJDN when u ran to the shop and got hit by a car." And Steve then commented: "Thanks for your kind support."