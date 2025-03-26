Aidy Boothroyd: Former England under-21 manager diagnosed with Parkinson's disease

Former England under-21 manager Aidy Boothroyd.

Former England Under-21s manager Aidy Boothroyd has revealed he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s three years ago.

The former Watford boss succeeded Gareth Southgate as England under-21 manager in 2016 and spent five years in the role before leaving in April 2021.

In a statement released on the League Managers Association’s official website on Wednesday, the 54-year-old revealed he was diagnosed in November 2021 following a health assessment.

“Three years ago, I was diagnosed with Parkinson’s. The news came as a massive shock to me, following what I expected to be my routine LMA Annual Health Assessment,” Boothroyd said. “It has taken me time to feel ready to share my diagnosis, and I have found it difficult not being completely open with people.

“Personally, my passion and love for coaching is as strong as ever, I am focusing on keeping physically fit, which is key to slowing down the progression of Parkinson’s. I am ready to start the next chapter in my life. I would like to thank the LMA and Parkinson’s UK for their support.”

In a video released by the LMA, Boothroyd described how difficult the last three years have been, but believes he now feels more comfortable to talk openly about his condition.

He said: “Psychologically it’s been tough, physically it’s been easier, I’m coping well with that because I’m a former footballer who’s worked on the grass every day as a coach, as a manager so that’s easy getting up and being disciplined to go for a run or do some exercise, because exercise is the key thing in staving off this condition.

“It’s been tough, but now I feel a lot more able to come out and talk about these things.”

After leaving his England role following the team’s exit from the European under-21 Championship in 2021, Boothroyd had a short spell as part of the Northern Ireland coaching staff in May 2022. He added his focus is now on keeping fit and bringing more awareness to the condition.

“To be honest it’s been a burden, three years it’s taken me to come to this position,” Boothroyd said. “It is a bit like my life’s been on hold for all of us really, for my family, for my kids and people have just wanted to be helpful and that’s great.

“I don’t want to wallow, don’t want pity, all I want is to get back on the pitch or whatever it is I end up doing.

“I won’t let this define me, I’ll continue, I’ll keep fit, I’ll do what I’ve got to do in the gym and hopefully I can get a job with a purpose. But for now, it’s about getting this off my chest and seeing if I can help and bring awareness to more people about this condition.”