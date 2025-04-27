Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Louise Redknapp has said she “can't see Eternal ever getting back together” due to their personal differences.

Formed in 1992, Eternal featured sisters Easther and Vernie Bennett, Kelle Bryan, and Louise, now 50. Hopes of a full reunion were dashed earlier this year when the group announced they had added a new member, Christel Lakhdar, and would release their first album in 30 years with only Easther and Vernie remaining.

The Bennett sisters, both devout Christians, are set to perform a comeback show at Scala in London on April 30. Louise and Kelle Bryan will not be part of the line-up.

Speaking to NME, Louise said: “There's no ill-will. Those girls [Easther and Vernie Bennett] are hugely talented and incredible singers, and I'm honoured we made the music we did. However, our baseline beliefs are different, and I can't see Eternal ever getting back together, but I wish them luck for their journey.”

In September 2023, Louise and Kelle withdrew from a planned Eternal reunion tour after Vernie and Easther reportedly refused to perform at scheduled LGBTQ+ events, citing concerns that the community was being “hijacked” by the trans movement.

Following their departure, Louise faced accusations of attempting to have her former bandmates “cancelled” by misrepresenting their views.

Addressing the situation in a new interview, Louise said: “There was no big fallout; it was just, 'that doesn't work for me, I respect your stance on it - but it isn't mine. I'm proud of standing up for the LGBTQ+ community and want to continue doing so.”

She added that without the support of the LGBTQ+ community, she “would not have had” the career she enjoyed and said she is “standing firm” on her opinions and choices.

Tensions between Louise and the Bennett sisters date back to 1995, when she left the band to launch a solo career, becoming one of the UK's leading pop figures and a frequent feature in men's magazines - a move that reportedly raised eyebrows among the religious siblings.