The first season of Love Is Blind Germany has come to an end - but have any of the couples stood the test of time?

Love Is Blind is one of the best loved dating shows with viewers. It started in the United States, but versions have been created in multiple countries including the UK, Germany and Brazil.

Season one of Love Is Blind Germany premiered on Netflix on January 3 and concluded earlier this month. As always, 30 single men and women who wanted lasting love put their hearts on the line and hoped they could form a connection with the love of their life - all by talking through a wall in connecting pods while not being able to see each other.

After meeting in the pods, six couples became engaged. They then had just a few weeks to get to know each other in person before their wedding day, where they decided if they were going to legally tie the knot. After the wedding days, there then came a reunion which brought us up to speed with where all the couples were a few months after the cameras stopped rolling.

But, that reunion was also filmed some time ago. So, the question is are any of the couples still togther now, in February 2025? In addition, will there be a second season? Keep reading to find out all you need to know.

Are any of the Love Is Blind Germany couples still together?

Yes, but only one of the couples are still together now. They are Alina Rothbauer and Ilias Pappas - and they are the only couple who actually got married.

The pair formed a strong connection from day one in the pods, but their romance was tested during a whole cast party when he met his former pod flame Hanni Hase.

Pappas and Hase had private conversations, leaving Rothbauer feeling uneasy. This led to arguements between the pair, but they still made it to their wedding day and said ‘I do’ to each other.

During the Love Is Blind: Germany reunion, the pair revealed they had been married for a year and are still going strong. They even showed a video which captured some of their best moments from their first year of marriage.

On Valentine’s Day, (Friday February 14), Pappas posted a photo of himself with his wife along with the caption “My forever Valentine”. A week earlier, Rothbauer shared a short clip from their wedding day which showed them sharing a kiss with the caption “Best day of our life”.

Will there be a Love Is Blind Germany season two?

Netflix has not yet confirmed Love Is Blind: Germany season two, but things seem promising. Firstly, the streamer also hasn’t said that there won’t be a second season. Secondly, there have been multiple seasons broadcast of the US version, as well as a second series confirmed of the UK version - so the pattern looks good.

In addition, the season secured a top 10 spot on Netflix charts in the first week after its launch which is a really good sign. There is no news on when the second season may land, but it’s likely to be in spring 2026. We’ll update this page with more information when we have it.

Love Is Blind US season 8 is airing on Netflix now, while Love Is Blind UK season 2 is expected to air later in the summer.