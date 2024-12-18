Wendy-Ann Paige, the sex guru who rose to fame in the 1990s as the face of The Lovers’ Guide, was found dead at her home at the age of 61.

Police said she was found unresponsive at her home in Southend, Essex, on Friday, December 13. Her death has been described as "unexpected and unexplained," and a postmortem examination is being conducted to determine the cause.

An Essex Police spokesperson said: “We were called by colleagues in the East of England Ambulance Service Trust at about midday on Friday, December 13, after they were alerted to a woman aged in her sixties having been found to have died in Southend. Officers were sent to the scene to support. The woman’s death is being treated as unexpected and unexplained, and a post-mortem examination will be carried out to identify the cause of her death.”

Paige’s partner, Christian Bines, 50, shared his devastation after discovering her lifeless at their home. He said: “I just woke up and she was dead. She wouldn’t move and was already gone. I instantly phoned 999.”

Bines said Paige had struggled with chronic pain and depression after an accident in October 2022, where she fell down steps, causing a slipped disc, a broken collarbone, and a permanently deformed arm. “They reckon she may have overdosed on tablets in the night,” he said. “I remember the evening before she said she wasn’t in pain anymore. She’d been in agony ever since the accident.”

Paige became a household name in 1991 at the age of 28, starring in The Lovers’ Guide, a groundbreaking sex education video that sold 1.3 million copies in the UK. Known for her candid and confident approach, Paige helped millions of couples improve their sex lives and gain a deeper understanding of intimacy.

Her fame skyrocketed, leading to book deals and a role as a sex columnist for The Sun. She also authored the best-selling book Sextrology in 1994, which remains available today.

Despite her success, Paige suffered from a long struggle with PTSD, depression, and a £70,000 cocaine addiction. In recent years, she lived a reclusive life in a rundown flat, far removed from the luxurious Sussex mansion she once shared with her ex-husband, Tony Duffield.