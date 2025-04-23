Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

At only 30 years old, Lucy Guo has now been named by Forbes as the youngest self-made woman billionaire in the world.

Move over Taylor Swift, the world’s most famous megastar has been unseated by Lucy Guo as the youngest self-made woman billionaire in the world. Lucy Guo is undoubtedly not a household name, but be sure to remember who she is as she is only 30 and is already, according to Forbes, worth $1.25 billion. Yes you did read that correctly, $1.25 billion.

According to Forbes, “Guo cofounded artificial intelligence firm Scale AI in 2016; after leaving the company in 2018, she astutely held on to most of her stake while pursuing her next startup. Guo still owns an estimated stake of just under 5% of Scale AI worth nearly $1.2 billion. Add in her other assets—including her holding in her second startup, Passes—and she’s worth $1.25 billion, Forbes estimates.”

In an interview with Fortune in 2023, when asked “Take us on holiday with you, what’s next on your vacation list?,” Lucy Guo said: “I’ve never really had a real vacation (even when I’m on vacation I’m working at least 8 hours per day). However, next on my bucket list is New Zealand.”

Lucy Guo takes over from Taylor Swift as the youngest self made female billionaire, who is she? Photos: Getty Images | Getty Images

Lucy Guo was also asked the question, “Where do you buy groceries?,” Lucy said: “I don’t.”

Where does Lucy Guo live?

In 2023, Lucy Guo told Fortune that “I have a swanky apartment in Miami and a house in LA which is 5 minutes away from my office.” In 2024, according to the Robb Report, Lucy Guo snapped up a $4.2 million abode in Los Angeles. The Robb Report said: “The founder and CEO of the creator-focused monetization platform Passes now owns a chic modern farmhouse-style residence featuring a screening room, dipping pool, and rooftop deck.”

Lucy Guo previously told Fortune that “My parents were incredibly frugal growing up. I’d be kicked outside if I complained about it being too cold in the house. We saved on heating costs, bought very cheap clothes, and licked the plate clean because they said other children weren’t so lucky to get food.”

She also revealed to Fortune that when it comes to the most expensive thing she has splurged on, aside from her home, Lucy said: “A $500,000 Audemars Piguet (AP) Tourbillon watch with white baguette diamonds. I just don’t wear it ever, because I view it as a piece of art that I will hand down to my grandchildren one day, potentially. I wear it for really fancy events, but I’m not trying to get murdered. [laughs].”