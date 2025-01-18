Lydia Bright: Former TOWIE TV star's daughter rushed to hospital after health scare - spending night in A&E
Lydia Bright has revealed that her daughter Loretta was rushed to the hospital after experiencing breathing issues. The former Towie star shared the health scare with her followers on social media, admitting they spent a tough night in A&E on her birthday.
Lydia said: “Things got a lot worse than my story earlier on in the week. Not the place I planned to spend my birthday weekend. However, I am just grateful that my little lady is now recovering in the children’s ward after a very tough overnight in A&E.”
Lydia, 34, brought a book with her to pass the time during the ordeal and shared a page from it with her fans. She added: “I know the NHS is far from perfect, and we are reminded of the downfall constantly in the press. But it’s good to remind ourselves that there are people who don’t have access to healthcare at all.”
The reality star expressed her gratitude for the treatment Loretta received during the scare, revealing they had relied on the NHS for her daughter’s health recently. She said: “I’m so thankful for the care this hospital has provided over the past couple of years, with Loretta’s breathing issues, and let’s not forget the broken leg. We have been here a lot, praying for fewer visits in the future, kid.”
Lydia shared a message of gratitude, and a page from the book. It read: “Before you complain about school, remember that some people can't even get an education. Before you complain about getting fat, remember that some people don't even have any food.
"Before you complain about your job, remember that some people don't even have any money. Before you complain about cleaning the house, remember that some people don't even have any shelter. Before you complain about washing the dishes, remember that some people don't even have any water."
