Lynn Ban had an accident while skiing on Christmas Eve 2024.

Bling Empire star Lynn Ban’s star Sebastian announced the tragic news of his mum’s death on Instagram and wrote: “To my mum's followers. My mum passed away on Monday. I know she wanted to share her journey after her accident and brain surgery, so I thought she would appreciate one last post sharing the news to people who supported her. Many of you followed my mum but never got the chance to know her or meet her in person.”

Sebastian went on to say that “I would like to take the chance to share who my mum really was. She was and always will be my best friend, the best mother to me, and someone who cared for all. She always had a smile on her face even when times were tough during her recovery process. She was a fighter until the end and is the strongest woman I know. She was the funniest and coolest mum I could ever ask for. She took care of me, my dad, and our entire family throughout her whole life. Although she may be gone now, I will do everything I can to make sure she is never forgotten and for her life to be celebrated as it deserves to be. As a final message to my mum, I would just like to say that I will miss you forever and to end in something she always told me “I love you more than life itself” mum.”

Lynn Ban has died after brain surgery following a skiing accident on Christmas Eve 2024. She is pictured attending Bling Empire: New York Launch Event at House Of Red Pearl on January 18, 2023 in New York City. Photo: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images for Netflix | Getty Images for Netflix

Following Sebastian’s tribute to his mum on her Instagram page, he has been inundated with comments. Sabine Getty wrote: “ Wow I am in tears this is so unbelievable. I am so sorry for your loss. Lynn will always be remembered as a superstar and a wonderful kind heart. Bless her soul ❤️,” whilst Debi Mazar wrote: “Oh NO! I’m so sorry! Lynn was such a force & funny.This is heartbreaking 💔My condolences to you and Jett🙏🏻May she fly with the angels. Beautiful tribute ❤️”

On December 30, 2024, Lynn Ban shared a photograph of herself in hospital after the skiing accident and said: “And In a blink of an eye … life can change.

“Christmas Eve on a beautiful sunny day in Aspen on vacation with my family, I had a ski accident that would change my life . At the top of the mountain I caught a tip and face planted. Luckily I always wear a helmet. It didn’t seem that bad at the time and I was able to ski to the bottom. Erring on the side of caution, I wanted to get checked out by ski patrol for a concussion. They assessed me and I was cleared. I had a bit of a headache but thought after lunch it would be fine and I could ski again. The paramedic suggested I go to the hospital for a cat scan. This saved my life.”

Lynn went on to write that “I went in a taxi with Jett and within 30 minutes they told us I had a brain bleed and needed to be airlifted to the trauma hospital. Last thing I remember was being intubated and waking up after an emergency craniotomy with Jett by my side .

There’s a long road of recovery ahead but I’m a survivor and grateful to ski patrol , the incredible team of doctors and nurses and the ❤️and support my family and friends 🙏🏼 GOD IS GOOD 🙏🏼

Grateful and blessed to see the new year 🎉🙌🏻”

Lynn Ban was a jewellery designer who appeared as a cast member of Netflix's Bling Empire: New York.