Elizabeth Nissen dead at 71: She was a veteran ABC News Correspondent

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Elizabeth Nissen’s family announced that she died at home, only three days after turning 71.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as working for CNN, The Wall Street Journal and Newsweek, Elizabeth Nissen will be best remembered for working for ABC, covering the death of Princess Diana the evening she died in 1997 on ABC’s ‘World News Tonight.’

Elizabeth Nissen was also a co-founder and Senior Producer of NBC Learn, the educational division of NBC News and according to an online obituary, “A lifelong reader, learner, and teacher, Beth was passionate about communicating information in a relatable way. She prepared her students to be critical thinkers, and helped teachers improve methods and techniques for more effective instruction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She was a caregiver, a true oldest—most responsible—sibling. She was also an active member of her local Rotary Club, and The Adelphies group at 1st Presbyterian Church in Ann Arbor at the time of her passing.”

Elizabeth Nissen is survived by five of her six siblings, Mary Nissen Whaley and her husband Jay, Anna Nissen Barrett and her husband Tim, James Nissen, Eva Nissen Lewin, and Steve Nissen. Elizabeth Nissen had no children of her own, but had nine nieces and nephews.

Elizabeth Nissen’s online obituary also said that "She is remembered for her wit, her knowledge, her compassion, and her nurturing of friendships through extensive personal correspondence.”

Elizabeth Nissen passed away at her home in Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA on Tuesday, January 7, three days after she turned 71. At the time of writing, the cause of her death is not known.