Roland Giraud and Maaïke Jansen’s daughter, actress Géraldine Giraud and her lover Katia Kherbier were found murdered in 2004

French actor Roland Giraud is now having to come to terms with the death of his beloved actress wife Maaïke Jansen after enduring further heartbreak in 2004 when their daughter Géraldine Giraud was found murdered. The Guardian reported on February 12, 2006 that “Géraldine Giraud, 36, and Katia Lherbier, 32, were killed and dumped eight metres underground in a storm drain near the home of 41-year-old forester Jean-Pierre Treiber on 9 December, 2004. Géraldine, who had acted in two mainstream films and did dubbing work, lived in the shadow of her showbiz parents.”

Frédéric Pierett, French actor and Director shared a photograph of himself with Maaïke Jansen on Facebook. After he posted it, one fan wrote: “Going to join her daughter,” whilst another said: “Sad news!”

Maaïke Jansen dead at 83: Beloved actress and wife of actor Roland Giraud has lost her battle with cancer. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

According to Le Figaro, Maaïke Jansen was “born on December 5, 1941 in Marcilly-le-Hayer (Aube), the slender blonde actress participated in school shows at a very young age before taking drama classes. Then she distinguished herself in Molière's Le Malade imaginaire.”

Maaïke Jansen made her debut in 1966 in Fantômas contre Scotland Yard by André Hunebelle and was also known for her roles in A Mere Mortal and Police. She passed away on January 23 in Sens, a commune in the Yonne department in Bourgogne-Franche-Comté in north-central France,

Tributes have been paid to Maaïke Jansen on X and one user wrote: “A thought for Roland Giraud whose wife, the actress Maaïke Jansen, has just died at the age of 83.”