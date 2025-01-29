Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Manaka Ranaka’s daughter Katlego tragically passed away at the age of 24.

Actress Manaka Ranaka has taken to her Instagram to share a post about the funeral for her daughter Katlego. She had recently shared the news of her passing when she wrote: “Oh my beautiful angel, #RIPKatlegoRanaka.”

The family of Katlego Ranaka also released a statement following her death which read: “The Ranaka family humbly requests your prayers and respect for their privacy during this profoundly challenging time. Further details regarding her farewell will be communicated in due course.”

Following posting an Instagram story about her daughter passing away, Manaka Ranaka also posted a photograph of a candle with the caption: “🕊😭”. She then shared a black square and three crying emojis in the caption.

Actress Manaka Ranaka reveals funeral details for her daughter Katlego (pictured here). Photo: katlego_ranaka/Instagram | katlego_ranaka/Instagram

Katlego Ranaka shared a post in November 2023 with the caption: “The most wholesome and peaceful birthday. Thanks for all the love everyone.” In the photographs, Katlego is seen holding a bouquet of flowers and balloons. Fans have posted their tributes to Katlego on this photograph and one wrote:”Rest in Peace sister 😭,” whilst another wrote:” 💔 life ain’t fair.”

According to Katlego Ranaka’s Instagram page, she was a graduate of the National School of the Arts and called herself a ‘musician,’ ‘radio DJ, ‘mother,’ and ‘future farmer.’ She had 38.9K followers on her Instagram.

Manaka Ranaka’s latest post reveals the funeral details for her daughter Katlego. In the caption, she wrote: “In honor of Katlego’s wishes and in celebration of her life, the family requests that the attendees observe the black and baby blue theme 💙 🖤💙🖤💙🖤💙”

Following her post, musician Brenda Amtambo wrote: “I am so sorry my sis , sending you lot of love 🥹♥️🫂.”

When is Katlego Ranaka’s funeral?

The memorial service for Katlego Ranaka is taking place on Thursday January 30 at San Salvador Catholic Church in Leondale, located in Germiston, South Africa. The funeral service is taking place at the same location on Saturday February 1.