Maisie Smith: Strictly star and boyfriend singer Max George forced to relocate after holiday retreat in South of France goes up in flames
The ex-soap favourite recounted the alarming incident whilst appearing on Sunday Brunch (August 10). Luckily, the couple hadn't reached their destination when the blaze erupted, forcing them to hastily alter their arrangements.
Maisie revealed she and Max ended up at an alternative accommodation close to their original holiday retreat. Maisie's situation arose when presenters Tim Lovejoy and Simon Rimmer questioned her about why their Channel 4 production team couldn't reach her before the programme.
Maisie revealed there was another factor behind her phone absence, stating: "It was the South of France, it wasn't really off-grid, it's quite a common holiday destination." The former EastEnders performer continued: "But there was a fire and everything was destroyed. The house we were supposed to be staying in, it was destroyed."
"So where did you stay," Tim asked in surprise, as Maisie confirmed: "In an airbnb, down the road from where we were supposed to be staying. Tim carried on his probe: "So all of your technical equipment was destroyed?" as Maisie told him: "No, we were on a fishing lake."
"Do you fish?" asked Tim, as she replied: "No but my boyfriend did?" Tim seemed to sense that the EastEnders actress wasn't exactly thrilled about her holiday in the secluded French spot.
The presenter speculated whether Maisie had actually enjoyed her break, and the ex-Strictly contestant shared: "If you like to fish it was great... but if you didn't..." Her response was cut off by laughter in the studio, prompting Tim to swiftly change the subject. On today's episode of Sunday Brunch, Simon and Tim also welcomed Rhys James, Sam Ryder, Tiwa Savage and Ashley Thomas to the studio.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.