Jamie Borthwick: EastEnders star to return to soap three months after suspended for using disabled slur
The Sun has exclusively revealed that the actor will be returning. Jamie Borthwick, who plays Jay Brown in the show, got an Albert Square ban in June after The Sun on Sunday revealed a video of him using a severely derogatory term.
The clip saw him describe the people of Blackpool as “absolute m********s” while there for last year’s Strictly live show. Now, amid news of his return to EastEnders next month, disability charity Scope has called for Borthwick, 31, to undergo “awareness training.”
The charity’s Dr Shani Dhanda, an EastEnders fan, told The Sun: “What shocked me most about this story is the character Jamie plays in the show often appears alongside another character called Janet who has Down syndrome. His character was even her stepdad at one point.
“He didn’t say the word directly to a disabled person, but even still language is so important.” Paul Galley, leader of Blackpool Council’s Tories, said: “I am today publicly inviting Jamie to return to Blackpool with me — to meet members of our community, hear first-hand how his words caused hurt, and apologise in person.
“The BBC lifting his suspension without any visible act of contrition beyond a statement sends a worrying message celebrities can offend, apologise, and carry on without real consequence.” A BBC spokesperson said: “Whilst we do not comment on any individual matter, each case is always considered on its own facts.
“We are very clear on our expectations that inappropriate behaviour and language will not be tolerated.”
