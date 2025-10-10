Ricky Hatton’s funeral cortege was led by the famous Reliant van from Only Fools and Horses as hundreds of people lined the streets of Manchester to pay their respects to the “Hitman”.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tributes poured in across the world of sport and beyond after the boxing legend’s death aged 46 at his home in Hyde, Greater Manchester, on September 14. The cortege arrived at the Cheshire Cheese pub – Hatton’s local – on Stockport Road in Hyde and was met with applause from mourners before it departed at 9.45am.

The procession travelled to the Harehill Tavern before doves were released in Hatton’s honour at The New Inn. There will be a further pause at Hatton’s Gym before the hearse continues on to Manchester Cathedral via Hyde Town Hall, Betta Bodies gym in Denton and the AO Arena.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following a private memorial service, starting at midday, the procession will make its way from the cathedral to the Etihad Stadium, home of Hatton’s beloved Manchester City.

Ricky Hatton’s funeral cortege was led by the famous Reliant van from Only Fools and Horses as hundreds of people lined the streets of Manchester to pay their respects to the “Hitman”. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

Tributes including flowers and scarves could be seen outside Hatton’s Gym on Friday morning. Hatton won the IBF world welterweight title in his home city in June 2005 with victory over Kostya Tszyu. He went on to fight Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao in the United States.

News of Hatton’s death was announced just hours before the Manchester derby at Eastlands, with a minute’s applause held immediately ahead of kick-off by players and fans of both City and United.

It was just one of innumerable tributes to the ‘Hitman’, including from former world heavyweight champions Frank Bruno, Tyson Fury and Anthony Joshua, fellow Briton Amir Khan, one-time foe Manny Pacquiao and Roberto Duran, Hatton’s hero.