Manchester will bid a final farewell to one of its most loved sporting heroes as two-weight world champion Ricky Hatton is laid to rest on Friday.

Hatton, a popular, larger-than-life character who unified the light-welterweight division and also won a world welterweight title, was found dead aged 46 at his home in Hyde on September 14. A funeral procession will start at 9.45am at the Cheshire Cheese Pub – Hatton’s local – and goes to Manchester Cathedral, with thousands expected to line the streets to reflect on his life and times.

The cortege includes stops at Hatton’s boxing gym and the AO Arena, where he enjoyed some of his finest nights, the highlight indisputably being a win over the celebrated Kostya Tszyu on a raucous night 20 years ago to capture his first world title. Following a private memorial service at midday, the commemorative march will head to the Etihad Stadium, the home of Hatton’s beloved Manchester City.

News of Hatton’s death was announced just hours before the Manchester derby at Eastlands, with a minute’s applause held immediately ahead of kick-off by players and fans of both City and United. Hatton’s all-action style brought him 45 wins and three defeats from 48 contests but it was his down-to-earth demeanour that especially endeared him to fellow professionals and fans around the world.

That was evidenced by tens of thousands following him to Las Vegas, where he fought the two pound-for-pound greatest fighters of his era in Floyd Mayweather and Pacquiao, with stories of UK fans singing ‘there’s only one Ricky Hatton’ and drinking Sin City dry going down in boxing folklore. Hatton suffered his first professional defeat when he was stopped by Mayweather in 2007 while a vicious second-round knockout by Pacquiao two years later precipitated his fall from top-level boxing.

A misguided comeback attempt against Vyacheslav Senchenko in 2012 marked the first public admission Hatton was struggling to cope in retirement. Having participated in a no-scoring exhibition against Mexico’s Marco Antonio Barrera in 2022, Hatton announced in July he would return to the ring in a professional bout in Dubai in December.

He had resumed training and his family said he had been “in a good place” and “excited for the future” before his death, for which Greater Manchester Police said there were no suspicious circumstances. His cause of death has not been released.

Ricky Hatton's long-time manager and friend, who found the tragic boxer dead at his home, says: "I firmly believe he didn't intend to do it... he had it all to live for."

Paul Speak recalled the 'shock and confusion' of discovering Hatton at his £1.7million home, where he let himself in before 'hearing music coming from upstairs'. Hatton, 46, had arranged to take his daughters Millie and Fearne to see Oasis play, and was planning a Christmas holiday to Tenerife and a boxing comeback.

Speak told Boxing News magazine: “The lights weren't on, which I thought was strange. I thought he'd overslept, but it's not unusual. People do oversleep.

“I heard music coming from upstairs, so I went upstairs… I took a look at him… I had to take some time to process it. I was in a state of shock and confusion and loss and many more emotions.

“Then I called the police and the ambulance. But I firmly believe he didn't intend to do it. It's for the coroner to determine, but he had it all to live for.”

Anyone can contact Samaritans free, anytime. You can call on 116 123, email [email protected] or visit www.samaritans.org for more information.