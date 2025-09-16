Ricky Hatton's ex-girlfriend Claire Sweeney has paid tribute to the former boxer after he was found dead.

His body was found at his home in Hyde on Sunday (14 September) and police are not treating the death as suspicious. Sweeney, who met Hatton on ITV's Dancing on Ice last year, wrote on Instagram: "I've needed a few days to process the devastating news about my dear friend Ricky.

"My thoughts are with his family especially his children Campbell, Millie, Fearne and Lyla, his granddaughter. To them, Speaky (Paul Speak) and to all his friends who loved him so deeply and for so many years I send you my deepest sympathy. Ricky, you were the people's champ.

"We adored and cherished you. Love you always."

Hatton had announced he was coming out of retirement for an exhibition bout on 2 December, in Dubai, at the Eisa Al Dah. That would have marked 13 years since his last professional contest.

After being friends for over two decades, Ricky and Claire became romantically involved after they both competed on the 2024 series of Dancing on Ice. Claire gushed at the time : "I've known him for 25 years or so, we kind of always passed each other during events.... Do you know what? He makes me laugh, that's it."

The pair were photographed on cosy pub date nights, holidays to Mallorca and even a double date with Ricky's former skating partner Robin Johnstone and her husband Andy Buchanan. Sadly, the pair's romance reportedly ended in December 2024 after eight months together.

Claire said about her and Ricky's relationship following their split: "We're still friends. We were friends, we dated then we're friends again. It's all good."