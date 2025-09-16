Ricky Hatton's manager, Paul Speak, discovered the boxing star's body after checking on him at home when he didn't show at a boxing event.

The 46-year-old British boxer was found dead at his home in Hyde, Greater Manchester, in the early hours of Sunday morning. Cops said they were called by a member of the public to attend the scene at 6.45am, where they "found the body of a 46-year-old man."

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said it did not believe there were any suspicious circumstances surrounding Ricky's death. And now, it has been revealed that Ricky was discovered by his long-term manager and close pal Paul Speak.

Boxing pundit Steve Bunce explained Paul went to Ricky's home after he failed to show at an event on Saturday night. Speaking to 5Live, Bunce said: "On the Saturday night, Ricky hadn't gone to a boxing show.

"Speaky had found out Sunday morning. Speaky went round and let himself into the house. In fact it was Paul Speak who found his great friend and the people's champion Ricky Hatton.

"Speaky deserves a little bit of love. You can't even begin to imagine. It's a 25-year relationship they've had as his commercial and business manager, but more than that it's his close friend. It's his confidant.

"I can't think of another relationship like it in sport to be perfectly honest. So Speaky was the one that found him."

Pictures taken on Sunday showed Paul looking visibly upset as he inspected floral tributes left outside Ricky's home. Ricky’s death comes months after he announced his return to boxing with a fight against Eisa Al Dah planned in Dubai in December.

He won world titles at both light-welterweight and welterweight and traded blows with some of history’s greatest fighters. During a glittering 15-year career, he beat ring greats such as Kostya Tszyu and Jose Luis Castillo.

He went on to suffer knockout losses to superstars Floyd Mayweather Jr in 2007 and Manny Pacquiao in 2009. He will be remembered as one of the greatest UK fighters of his generation.