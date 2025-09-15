Ricky Hatton’s family have issued a statement following the death of the boxing star.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ricky Hatton’s family say they feel an “immeasurable” sense of loss after his death but have been “deeply moved” by the outpouring of love and support towards him. Greater Manchester Police said on Sunday the 46-year-old had been found dead at his home in Hyde, Greater Manchester. The police said there were no suspicious circumstances.

Tributes have been paid across sport and wider society towards Hatton, a former world welterweight champion. On Monday his family issued a statement via Greater Manchester Police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The statement read: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son Richard. Richard was so much more than a world champion. To us he was simply ‘Richard’, our son. A loving father, grandfather, and brother, and a true friend to many.

Ricky Hatton’s family have issued a statement following the death of the boxing star. (Photo: Danny Lawson/PA Wire) | Danny Lawson/PA Wire

“He had a heart as big as his smile, and his kindness, humour and loyalty touched everyone who was lucky enough to know him. To the wider world, Richard will always be remembered as one of boxing’s greatest champions — a man who gave everything inside the ring and wore his heart on his sleeve outside of it.”

The Hatton family added in their statement: “He inspired generations with his fighting spirit, his humility, and his love for the sport. But beyond the titles, the nights to remember, and the roar of the crowd, he remained the same down-to-earth Richard who never forgot where he came from.

“As a family, our loss is immeasurable, and words cannot truly capture the pain we feel. Yet in the midst of our grief, we have been deeply moved by the overwhelming outpouring of love and support. It has been a source of great comfort to see just how many lives Richard touched, and how widely he was admired and respected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“At this time, we kindly ask for privacy as we come to terms with life without him. In the days and weeks ahead, we will take strength from one another and from the knowledge that Richard’s legacy — both in boxing and as a man — will continue to live on. Richard’s memory will forever remain in our hearts, in the hearts of his fans, and in the sport he loved so dearly.”

Ricky Hatton has three children Campbell, Millie, and Fearne. Jennifer Dooley is the mother of Millie and Fearne. Campbell is from a previous relationship. His youngest daughter, Fearne, was born in 2013.