Ricky Hatton’s family released a statement via Greater Manchester Police.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the death of boxer Ricky Hatton at the age of 46, his family has issued a statement through Greater Manchester Police. The statement read: "It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son Richard.

"Richard was so much more than a world champion. To us, he was simply 'Richard', our son. A loving father, grandfather, and brother, and a true friend to many.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He had a heart as big as his smile, and his kindness, humour and loyalty touched everyone who was lucky enough to know him.

"To the wider world, Richard will always be remembered as one of boxing's greatest champions - a man who gave everything inside the ring and wore his heart on his sleeve outside of it.

How tall was Ricky Hatton? Who is his brother Matthew, has his ex Claire Sweeney shared a tribute? Boxers Ricky Hatton (L) and his brother Matthew Hatton of England host an event at the Wet Republic pool at the MGM Grand Hotel/Casino May 3, 2009 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Getty Images | Getty Images

“He inspired generations with his fighting spirit, his humility, and his love for the sport. But beyond the titles, the nights to remember, and the roar of the crowd, he remained the same down-to-earth Richard who never forgot where he came from."

Who is Matthew Hatton?

Matthew Hatton is the brother of the late Ricky Hatton. He is the owner of Magic Hatton Boxing & Fitness and a former European Welterweight Champion. He is also a coach at Magic Hatton ABC, an amateur boxing club based in Pear Mill in Stockport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matthew shared photos of himself and brother Mickey on Hatton and wrote: “I love you Richard 💙See you on the other side x.”

Has Claire Sweeney posted a tribute to Ricky Hatton?

At the time of writing, actress Claire Sweeney, Ricky Hatton’s ex girlfriend has not yet posted a public tribute to Ricky on her Instagram. When he announced that he was returning to boxing a few weeks ago on a video, Claire replied and said: “This is brilliant.”

Claire Sweeney and Ricky Hatton dated for eight months and went on holiday to Tenerife in May last year and were last photographed in Manchester on November 13.

When she attended The Devil Wears Prada premiere in December 2024, Claire Sweeney told the Mailonline that “I’m great- we’re still friends, we were friends, we dated and now we’re friends again. It’s all good.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although Claire Sweeney (at the time of writing) has not posted a tribute to Ricky Hatton on her Instagram, fans have been checking in on her. One wrote: So sorry for your loss and know you probably stayed friends with Ricky.. RIP ♥️,” whilst another said: “Claire am so sorry to hear about ricky my thoughts are with you.”

Ricky Hatton was 5ft 6 in.