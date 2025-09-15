The former boxing champion Ricky Hatton was found dead at his Greater Manchester home - and as of yet there has been no official inquest into his death.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police have confirmed that the death is not being treated as suspicious, with the cause remaining unclear. Mr Hatton, who would have turned 47 in October, had spoken openly about his struggles with mental health and drug addiction.

He survived suicide attempts and overcame an fall out with his family who he made up with after addressing his own mental health. The devastating news comes months after the legendary boxer announced his return to boxing with a fight planned in December in Dubai. During his boxing career, he held multiple world championships, as well as UK titles, and was named Fighter of the Year in 2015.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The law says that the Coroner must open an inquest into a death if there is reasonable cause to suspect that the death was due to anything other than natural causes. The coroner is in charge of the hearing and will call witnesses to give evidence and ask them to answer questions.

The former boxing champion Ricky Hatton was found dead at his Greater Manchester home - and as of yet there has been no official inquest into his death. (Photo: Martin Rickett/PA Wire) | Martin Rickett/PA Wire

Families and their legal representatives also have the opportunity to ask the witnesses questions. At the end of an inquest the Coroner will make findings as to what caused the death.

Some inquests can be concluded within a few weeks. If a Hearing is needed then this will probably take place a few months after the death, but each case is different. The funeral may be held once the Coroner releases the body.

The Coroner will normally allow burial or cremation once the examination of the body is complete, within a few days of the death, even though the Inquest process has only just begun. No details of Ricky Hatton’s funeral have been released.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hatton’s death has drawn tributes from across the sporting world and Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham says thought will now be given to how the city can best honour his memory. Burnham wrote on X that it was “hard to take in” Hatton’s death, and added: “Ricky was much loved by so many in Greater Manchester.

“He was the kind of person who would always turn up for people, supporting so many causes. He made us smile and made us proud. We will find a way of honouring him properly. Rest in peace, Champ.” Tributes including flowers and replica shirts of Hatton’s beloved Manchester City were laid outside Hatton’s home in Hyde on Monday morning as the region started to come to terms with the loss of one of its greatest sporting stars.