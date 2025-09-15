Legendary British boxer Ricky Hatton was found dead at his Manchester home at 46.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tributes are continuing to pour in for British boxer Ricky Hatton after he was found dead at his Manchester home at the age of 46. Both Pep Guardiola and Phil Foden dedicated Manchester City’s win over Manchester United to the late boxer.

After Manchester City beat Manchester United 3-0 at a sombre Etihad Stadium after the news of boxer Ricky Hatton’s death broke, Phil Foden told Sky Sports after the match that he dedicated the victory to Ricky and said: “100 per cent, I had extra motivation going into the game, it was for him and his family.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phil Foden added that “It was all for him and we are delighted with the result.”

Ricky Hatton, who was nicknamed ‘the Hitman’ was found dead at his home in Manchester on Sunday September 14. A spokesperson for the Greater Manchester Police said: “Officers were called by a member of the public to attend Bowlacre Road, Hyde, Tameside, at 6:45am today where they found the body of a 46-year old man.

Ricky Hatton death: Who is his ex-girlfriend Chelsea Claire and what has she said? Photos: Getty Images and chelsea_claire92/Instagram | Getty Images and chelsea_claire92/Instagram

“There are not currently believed to be any suspicious circumstances.”

His family has also released a statement via Great Manchester Police which reads: It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved son Richard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Richard was so much more than a world champion. To us, he was simply 'Richard', our son. A loving father, grandfather, and brother, and a true friend to many.

"He had a heart as big as his smile, and his kindness, humour and loyalty touched everyone who was lucky enough to know him.

"To the wider world, Richard will always be remembered as one of boxing's greatest champions - a man who gave everything inside the ring and wore his heart on his sleeve outside of it.

"He inspired generations with his fighting spirit, his humility, and his love for the sport. But beyond the titles, the nights to remember, and the roar of the crowd, he remained the same down-to-earth Richard who never forgot where he came from.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"As a family, our loss is immeasurable, and words cannot truly capture the pain we feel. Yet in the midst of our grief, we have been deeply moved by the overwhelming outpouring of love and support.

"It has been a source of great comfort to see just how many lives Richard touched, and how widely he was admired and respected.

"At this time, we kindly ask for privacy as we come to terms with life without him. In the days and weeks ahead, we will take strength from one another and from the knowledge that Richard's legacy - both in boxing and as a man - will continue to live on.

"Richard's memory will forever remain in our hearts, in the hearts of his fans, and in the sport he loved so dearly."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Who was Ricky Hatton’s ex-girlfriend Chelsea Claire?

Chelsea Claire is a model who first met Ricky Hatton at The Dubliner Bar in Tenerife in 2023 and reportedly began a relationship with one another shortly afterwards.

Chelsea Claire has shared a photograph of her with Ricky on her Instagram Stories and said: “Heartbroken doesn’t begin to cover what myself and the rest of the world are feeling. You were an inspiration to many and I was lucky to call you my partner. You will be missed 💔.”