Ricky Hatton’s son Campbell has paid an emotional tribute in his first public comments since his father’s death.

Tributes have poured in across the world of sport and beyond following the death of former world welterweight champion Hatton, who was found dead in his home on Sunday morning at the age of 46. His son captioned the series of family photos. “Heartbroken isn’t the word.

“Everybody has always said I was your double – never a truer word said. Looked up to you in every aspect of life. Can’t explain how much I’m going to miss the laughs we had and all the good times, which I will remember forever. Just can’t believe we won’t have any more. Love you, Dad.”

Greater Manchester Police said on Sunday the boxing legend had been found dead at his home in Hyde, Greater Manchester. The police said there were no suspicious circumstances.

Like his father, Campbell pursued a career in boxing, making his professional debut in 2021. He retired from the sport earlier this year.

On Monday, Hatton’s family issued a statement via police, saying they were “deeply moved” by the outpouring of love and support towards him. The statement read: “Richard was so much more than a world champion. To us he was simply ‘Richard’, our son. A loving father, grandfather and brother, and a true friend to many.

“He had a heart as big as his smile, and his kindness, humour and loyalty touched everyone who was lucky enough to know him. To the wider world, Richard will always be remembered as one of boxing’s greatest champions — a man who gave everything inside the ring and wore his heart on his sleeve outside of it.”

They continued alongside a request for privacy: “As a family, our loss is immeasurable, and words cannot truly capture the pain we feel. Yet in the midst of our grief, we have been deeply moved by the overwhelming outpouring of love and support. It has been a source of great comfort to see just how many lives Richard touched, and how widely he was admired and respected.”

Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has said the city will give consideration to how best to honour Hatton’s memory properly in the weeks and months ahead. Hatton is survived by three children: Campbell, 24, Millie, 13, and Fearne, 12.