Boxer Ricky Hatton was found dead at his home in Manchester at the age of 46.

Boxer Ricky Hatton, who was known as ‘The Hitman,’ was found dead at his home in Manchester on September 14, 2025. A spokesperson for Greater Manchester Police said at the time that "Officers were called by a member of the public to attend Bowlacre Road, Hyde, Tameside, at 6:45am today where they found the body of a 46-year-old man.

"There are not currently believed to be any suspicious circumstances."

Ricky Hatton was discovered at his home by his manager and friend, Paul Speak. He told Boxing News Magazine that “The lights weren’t on, which I thought was strange.

"I thought he’d overslept, but it’s not unusual. People do oversleep."

When is Ricky Hatton's funeral? What's the route for his funeral procession, where is it taking place?

Following Ricky Hatton’s death, a 10-bell salute to the boxer was made at the World Boxing Championship. Manchester City manager City manager Pep Guardiola said Hatton was a "true champion" and "part of the Man City family".

After his death, Ricky Hatton’s family released a statement which read: "We are all distraught at the events of recent days.

"To all our knowledge, despite his well-documented struggles, Richard was in a good place.

"He was excited for the future; his bag was packed ready to go to Dubai to promote a comeback fight and he was planning a celebration in Dubai which his beloved girls Millie and Fearne were to be the centre of.

"He was excited that they would see him fight for the first time in person."

Soap star Claire Sweeney, who used to date Ricky Hatton, paid tribute to him on Instagram and wrote: "I've needed a few days to process the devastating news about my dear friend Ricky.

"My thoughts are with his family especially his children Campbell, Millie Fearne and Lyla, his granddaughter."

Claire Sweeney also said: "Ricky, you were the people's champ. We adored and cherished you. Love you always."

Before his death, boxer Ricky Hatton was due to face Dubai’s first-ever professional boxer Eisa Al Dah in the Emirates in December, it would have been his first fight in 13 years. He last fought Vyachslav Senchenko in Manchester in 2012, three and a half years after he had hung up his gloves following a defeat by Manny Pacquiao in Las Vegas.

When is Ricky Hatton’s funeral, where is it taking place?

Ricky Hatton’s funeral will be at Manchester Cathedral on Friday October 10 at 12pm. Entry to the Cathedral will be by invitation only but mourners wishing to pay their respect can watch his funeral procession, a route is expected to be made public shortly.