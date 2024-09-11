A reality TV star was left "petrified" after being sexually assaulted by a masseur who allegedly showed her naked photos of his other celebrity clients, Birmingham Crown Court heard.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Marcelo Oliveira, 45, is accused of assaulting 10 female clients under the guise of providing massages. The reality star, who cannot be named, testified that Oliveira assaulted her during a lymphatic drainage massage at her home in June 2019.

She recounted to the court that Oliveira groped her while breathing "in a sexual way” leaving her “petrified”. She said: "I did not know whether it could get any worse. There was nothing I could do about it," she said. The alleged assault, she said, felt like it lasted "an eternity." "Everything just stood still. It felt like a really long time," the victim added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After the session ended, Oliveira asked her if she was OK, noting that she had seemed "a bit unsure." The woman immediately called her sister and husband to report the incident, the court heard.

Marcelo Oliveira, 45, is accused of assaulting 10 female clients under the guise of providing massages. | Anita Maric / SWNS

Jurors were informed that the woman had met Oliveira prior to the alleged assault when his massage technique was recommended to her following cosmetic surgery. Oliveira had visited her home while her husband was present, and they agreed he would provide the massage for free in exchange for promotion on Instagram.

During their interactions, the TV star claimed Oliveira took "before and after" photos of her on his iPad and showed her naked images of other women, including "other reality TV contestants" and "at least three celebs."

Oliveira is accused of carrying out sexual assaults on multiple women between March 2019 and July 2021. The prosecution argued that he used the "cover of massage" to target his victims. Oliveira, who operates massage offices across the country, denies all charges.

The trial is ongoing.