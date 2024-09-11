Marcelo Oliveira: Reality TV star 'petrified' after alleged sexual assault & nude celeb photos by masseur
Marcelo Oliveira, 45, is accused of assaulting 10 female clients under the guise of providing massages. The reality star, who cannot be named, testified that Oliveira assaulted her during a lymphatic drainage massage at her home in June 2019.
She recounted to the court that Oliveira groped her while breathing "in a sexual way” leaving her “petrified”. She said: "I did not know whether it could get any worse. There was nothing I could do about it," she said. The alleged assault, she said, felt like it lasted "an eternity." "Everything just stood still. It felt like a really long time," the victim added.
After the session ended, Oliveira asked her if she was OK, noting that she had seemed "a bit unsure." The woman immediately called her sister and husband to report the incident, the court heard.
Jurors were informed that the woman had met Oliveira prior to the alleged assault when his massage technique was recommended to her following cosmetic surgery. Oliveira had visited her home while her husband was present, and they agreed he would provide the massage for free in exchange for promotion on Instagram.
During their interactions, the TV star claimed Oliveira took "before and after" photos of her on his iPad and showed her naked images of other women, including "other reality TV contestants" and "at least three celebs."
Oliveira is accused of carrying out sexual assaults on multiple women between March 2019 and July 2021. The prosecution argued that he used the "cover of massage" to target his victims. Oliveira, who operates massage offices across the country, denies all charges.
The trial is ongoing.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.