Davide Sanclimenti, who appeared on Love Island in 2022, has been the victim of a home burglary. Photo by ITV | ITV

Love Island star Davide Sanclimenti has spoken out further about the home burglary in which he lost £1.2million (around £934,000) of his possessions, saying he believes it was an ‘insider job’.

The reality TV star, who won Love Island along with now ex-girlfriend Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu back in 2022, took to his Instagram Stories on Thursday August 15 to tell his followers that a burglary had taken place at his new home in Los Angeles, California.

He also said that the items, which he did not give specific details of other than their worth, had been taken "within six minutes".

Now, almost a month after the incident, he’s said he thinks the burglary was an “inside job”. Sanclimenti told The Standard: “I'm still in shock. It's so sad to see stuff like this still happening in today's world. "I was finally happy, living my life, restarting in the USA, doing well at work, being surrounded by good people, and being robbed in my own home was the last thing I needed. The initial reaction was 'f**k, f**k, f**k, I lost everything,' but my mind couldn't accept it or believe that it was happening." Sanclimenti added that he believes the burglary is "an insider job". He said: "We had appointments booked to secure the new house in the coming week, but I guess the burglars were quicker than me."

"At the end of the day, material things can be replaced. The good thing is that we are safe, no one was physically hurt," he went on. "I try to stay positive mainly in two ways. One, we are safe, alive, and healthy. And two, it’s all material goods – we all lose material goods sooner or later, nothing and no one is eternal."

He went on to explain that he managed to track one of the stolen items using an Apple airtag, a tracking device. "I went to the location personally, sitting in the car until 4am with a friend, and saw weird movements that I cannot talk about. But LAPD is doing their investigations."

On August 15, the reality TV personality revealed the details of the burglary by posting two images of his walk in wardrobe with empty shelves. He wrote: "I would like to say a big thank you to everyone who has displayed their concern and DMing me and asking why I have been quiet over socials.

"As you all know I'm living in LA atm [at the moment]. Our home got broken into and was robbed of nearly $1.2m worth of precious and personal belongings gone within 6 minutes.

"Just goes to show the saying is true, ‘the evil always target the pure-hearted’ but I'm trying to stay positive a that the good people will always win in the end!" Sanclimenti finished his statement to say that he would "take a few days to reset, change house and keep moving forward".

29-year-old Sanclimenti and 30-year-old Cülcüloğlu had an up and down, and on and off, relationship for 18 months after leaving they Love Island villa. They first split in June 2023, but reconciled two months later. They split for good, however, in January this year.