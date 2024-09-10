KeKe Jabbar was only 42 when she passed away in July of this year and her family released a statement at the time which said she died "peacefully at home surrounded in love."

KeKe Jabbar was a mum of three, who was best known for starring in ‘Love & Marriage: Huntsville.’ Social media personality Marcella Speaks announced her death during a YouTube live stream on July 2 and the statement said: "It is with extreme sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved KeKe. She passed away peacefully at home surrounded by love. She was a mum, a sister, and a great friend full of life, love and laughter. She will be sorely missed and at this time, we are asking for respect and privacy in our moment of grief while we process this great loss. The Jabbar Family and the Scott Family.”

KeKe Jabbar was not only a mum and star of Love & Marriage: Huntsville, but was also a writer, editor, author and professor. Following her death, many fans paid tribute to her on social media. One said: “Fly high KeKe🕊️ just 5 weeks ago I told you how great you looked and now on the same post I bid you farewell beautiful Sister.”

Another fan said: “RIP Keke. My sincerest condolences to her husband and children. I know this is devastating for them. Lord cover her family during this difficult time.”

KeKe Jabbar’s cousin and reality TV co-star LaTisha Scott said: "At this time we are asking for RESPECT, and PRIVACY in our moment of grief, while we process this great loss! This is hard for our family!!!!!"

What was KeKe Jabbar’s cause of death

According to TMZ, KeKe Jabbar died of carbon monoxide poisoning. TMZ reported that they “obtained the autopsy report from the Alabama medical examiner ... and it shows the reality star had 64% carboxyhemoglobin in her blood.”

TMZ also said “The toxicology report reveals KeKe also had oxycodone and oxymorphone in her system ... but poisoning was the main culprit behind her death.”