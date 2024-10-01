Marcia Cross: Desperate Housewives actress admits she find it 'hard' to manage life after cancer battle
The actress, 62, was diagnosed with the cancer in 2018, but has been in remission for the last six years. However, she has admitted in a new interview that she still finds it “hard” to manage her life and “keep up” with routine appointments.
Speaking to E! News, Cross said: “It's so hard, but you just have to keep up with all your appointments. It's hard to stay on top of all that, but you know, it's lifesaving."
She also revealed that she only found out about her cancer diagnosis after her gynaecologist found a cancerous mass during a routine appointment in 2017. Cross said: "I was so not thinking anything was wrong because I didn't have any symptoms.
"[My doctor] gave me an exam and she came around and said, 'Well, I just want you to know whatever it is, it's curable.'"
The health scare has made the Everwood actress prioritise her health even more than before, revealing that she is taking steps such as wearing sunscreen to try to prevent any further illness. She said: "I just have to do that—I don't want skin cancer. That just has to be for every person on the planet now. It's kind of a no-brainer. Protect your skin."
