Adult star Marina Gold has been temporarily banned from streaming platform Kick after she accidentally live-streamed herself using a public restroom.

Gold, 22, from Lima, Peru, was filming a live broadcast from the Jockey Plaza shopping centre when the incident occurred. She reportedly had been streaming on the street when she realised she needed to use the bathroom and entered a public restroom.

Once inside, she placed her phone on the floor beside the toilet bowl, unaware that the camera was still recording. As she pulled down her underwear, her lower half was exposed to her 30,000 followers on Kick.

“I went to the bathroom and put the camera at an angle that I thought couldn’t be seen, but it was, and on Kick you can’t show any of that,” she later explained.

The unintended exposure led to her being banned from the streaming site. Initially, she was suspended for six days, but after appealing to the platform, the ban was reduced to 15 hours.

“I wrote to them and told them I was sorry, that it was unintentional,” Gold said. “They banned me for, like, 15 hours, but they gave it back to me now and everything is fine.”

The Peruvian-born star, who is now based in the US, had returned to her home country to film a series of livestreams. She has a significant following on social media, with 828,000 Instagram followers, and is actively working to grow her audience on Kick.

Gold also spoke out about people re-sharing the unedited version of the video for profit.

“Hey, guys, I have a complaint, because I’ve seen people on TikTok trying to sell my ‘banned’ video for $2,” she said. “That video is the reason they banned me! On top of that, people are trying to make money off the back of my sorrow, it doesn’t seem right to me.”

After the incident went viral, many online users expressed scepticism over whether the exposure was truly accidental. Some claimed that similar stunts are often used for publicity.