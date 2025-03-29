Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Mama Mary Schmucker, known for her role on Breaking Amish, has died at 65 after a two-year fight with colon cancer.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mary rose to fame on the TLC reality series Breaking Amish in 2012, and later appeared on its spin-off Return to Amish, alongside her son Abe and daughter-in-law Rebecca. Her son Andrew Schmucker confirmed that she passed away at home in Pennsylvania on Friday, March 28 after a brief hospital stay earlier in the week.

Andrew, who is currently traveling from Arkansas back to Pennsylvania, shared that the family has been informed of her passing, according to TMZ. Mary underwent colon surgery in April 2022 and was initially told that all the cancer had been removed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But just a few months later, she was told that the disease had progressed to stage three. Since then, her cancer has only continued to spread. By November 2023, Mary was in hospice care and struggling with severe eating difficulties, making it impossible for her to keep food down.

Breaking Amish star Mama Mary Schmucker has died age 65. | Instagram/@rebeccajschmucker

The Breaking Amish series followed Amish and Mennonite families torn between their traditional roots and the modern world. Through her son Abe and his wife Rebecca, Mary became a beloved figure among fans.

She stepped away from the Return to Amish spin-off before making her diagnosis public knowledge. In November last year, Rebecca shared an Instagram post with an update on Mary's health, asking for prayers and positive messages.

She said: “I’m making a prayer request for mom. She’s not feeling good the last few weeks and can’t keep anything down and she’s having trouble eating.

“She is on hospice now. Her pain has been so bad and they are helping with that. If you could, flood her with positive messages and pray for her to be comfortable and pain-free.”