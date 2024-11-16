Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Breaking Amish’s Mama Mary Schmucker has moved to hospice care amid her cancer battle.

The news was shared by her daughter-in-law Rebecca Schmucker, who shared a photo of Mary along with a statement via Instagram on Wednesday (November 13). In it, she gave an update on the health of her mother-in-law, who she affectionately called mum, and asked for fans of reality series Breaking Amish to send well wishes for her.

She wrote: “I’m making a prayer request for mum. She’s not feeling good the last few weeks and can’t keep anything down and she’s having trouble eating. She is on hospice now.”

She continued, “Her pain has been so bad and they are helping with that. If you could, flood her with positive messages and pray for her to be comfortable and pain free. Thank you.”

Fans of Mary’s soon oblidged Rebecca’s request. One person wrote: “This makes me so sad. Mother Mary is nothing short of an absolute angel. All my love to her and the rest of the family.”

Another person said: “All my love and prayers to yall. By far my most favorite woman ive ever had the pleasure of watching, be strong mama mary.” A third added: “Mamma Mary we are all here for you! Bless you and your family! Praying you make a good recovery and get well soon love.”

‘Breaking Amish’ reality star Mama Mary Schmucker is now living in a hospice amid two year cancer battle. Photo by Instagram/@rebeccajschmucker. | Instagram/@rebeccajschmucker

Mary appeared on TLC reality shows Breaking Amish and Return to Amish, alongside daughter-in-law Rebecca and her son Abe. She was initially a recurring cast member but went on to remain on the show, even after Rebecca and Abe left.

Breaking Amish first aired in 2012, with Rebecca and Abe’s romance being of the key storylines of the first series and their wedding being the focus of the series finale. They announced their decision to step away from the follow-up series, Return to Amish, in 2017. The pair share two daughters.

Reality TV star Mary was diagnosed with colon cancer back in April 2022, something which she announced to her fans at the time through a candid Facebook post.

She later kept her fans updated with her health as her treatment progressed. In one post she said she had had surgery. This appared to go well, but then Mary returned to the social media site a short time later with some sad news.

“When I did my surgery, they said they got all of the cancer. Two weeks later they called me and said ‘you have to come in right away’. Mary shared via Facebook in June 2022. She went on: “Now they tell me, I have stage three cancer, almost stage four. Chemo will not help on stage four. So, why should I even do chemo? But I’m not taking their word for it; I’m going for a second opinion.”

Rebecca has often praised her mother-in-law online. In 2021 she wrote: “I’ve got the best mother in law that I could have ever dreamed possible! Love her to bits! ”