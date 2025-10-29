Jamar Champ, the estranged husband of Masika Kalysha has reportedly been killed in a car crash.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Masika Kalysha's estranged husband Jamar Champ, 38, has reportedly been killed in a car crash. The Houston Police Department released a statement which read: “A silver BMW was traveling the wrong way, westbound in the eastbound lanes, on the freeway at the above address and struck a silver Tesla Cybertruck head on. The impact caused the BMW to catch fire and the Tesla to strike a blue Freightliner 18-wheeler.

“The male driver of the BMW was pronounced deceased at the scene by responding Houston Fire Department paramedics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The male driver of the Tesla was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. Doctors later pronounced him deceased.”

On October 28, Masika Kalysha took to X and wrote: “God woke me up at 2:00am… I couldn’t sleep. I didn’t know why. Jesus Christ I just received the worse news of my life. Pray for me and my kids please.”

Jamar Champ, the estranged husband of Masika Kalysha has reportedly been killed in a car crash. Masika Kalysha attends Republic Records BET awards kickback at The Highlight Room on June 28, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Republic Records) | Getty Images

Masika Kalysha has shared an emotional video on Instagram where she wrote: "I just ask, respectfully, that you guys refrain from posting information until I do. Because word spreads fast to children and although my kids aren't on social media, a lot of their friends are, and a lot of, all their parents are," she said in the video. "And I don't want my kids to find out at school before I can tell them."

She went on to say “Let me make an announcement before you do.” In response to her video, one fan wrote: “That’s not gonna happen. It’s already all over social media. Log off babe and go GET your kids from school. Like now,” whilst another wrote: “Her child’s father passed away. Rest in peace to that great father.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Masika Kalysha shares a three-year-old daughter Amari with Jamar Champ, the couple married in 2021 and in an Instagram Live video shared at the end of 2023, Masika revealed that she and Jamar Champ had been separated that year. Masika also shares a daughter Khari Barbie with rapper Fetty Wap.

In 2023, she shared a photograph of her children on Instagram and wrote: “Everything I do I do for you 2. Momma will never let you down. I’ll go to the ends of the earth for my girls. God did His big one! He gave me the most beautiful, sweetest princesses I could ever ask for. I thank God for you @kharibarbie & @amarihermes”