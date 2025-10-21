Former footballer Júlio Lourenço played under José Mourinho at Vitória Setúbal.

Former footballer Julio Lourenço, who played under José Mourinho, at Vitória Setúbal, has died in a horror crash at 52. He had been working in Namibia when the tragic accident took place.

The Sun reported that “The 52-year-old had recently begun working at the DS Football Academy in the West African country. But he has died after a Toyota he was travelling in was involved in an accident late last Thursday night.”

Whilst the driver and a male passenger were treated in hospital for their injuries, other fatalities included two women in the vehicle, who were 36 and 84. When it comes to his football career, Julio Lourenço played for the likes of Palmelense, Pinhalnovense, and Alcacerense.

Julio Lourenço came across José Mourinho at Vitória Setúbal. Julio Lourenço also played for CD Pinhalense and went on to become their assistant manager.

CD Pinhalense paid tribute to Julio Lourenço on Instagram and wrote: “The Pinhalnovense Sports Club expresses its deep sorrow for the passing of Julio Lourenço, who for several decades served our emblem with dedication and passion, performing functions as a player, coach, coordinator and director.

“His dedication and contribution have indelibly marked the history of our club and all those who have had the privilege to associate with him.

“In this moment of pain and sadness, the CD Pinhalnovense sends its deepest condolences to the family, friends and the entire Pinhalnovense community who shares this loss.

“Rest in peace, Julius

“Pinhalnovense will never forget your legacy.”

Americo Luis Marques Condhinho paid tribute to Julio on Facebook and wrote: “Football is getting poorer. My friend Julio Lourenço died today, 52 years old, born in Setúbal, a victim of a road accident in South Africa.

“Player who wnet through Vitória de Setúbal, Palmelense and Pinhal Novo, was the coach of the youth teams of Pinhal Novo and was in South Africa for several years as a coach and lastly as the techincal cooridnator of the KZN Football Academy.

“I hope that the Portuguese embassy can help with the translation fo the body to join us. Peace to your soul. See you one day my friend.”