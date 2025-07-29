Tragedy as footballer Matthias Verreth 's 14-month old son dies and club cancels pre-season training camp
Serie B footballer Matthias Verreth who plays for Italian-second side Bari, has returned to Belgium after the tragic loss of his 14-month old son. He rushed home to be with his family after only recently joining the Italian club Bari.
Matthias Verreth’s 14-month old son Eliot Charles reportedly passed away a few days after being admitted to hospital with virus-like symptoms. Matthias Verreth had been taking part in pre-season training, but after the death of Verreth’s son, this was cancelled. A friendly that was due to be played against Cavese has also been cancelled.
Matthias Verreth, who is married to Séli Muyabo, are parents to a three-year old daughter. Bari took to their website to share their condolences and the message read: “We are speechless and deeply shocked. We express our deepest condolences to Matthias Verreth and his family in one of the most terrible moments one can experience.
"President Luigi De Laurentiis, the technical staff, the entire team, the management and the red and white collaborators stand with Matthias and his family in one of the most terrible moments that a parent and a human being can experience.
"We ask all the fans to join Matthias in spirit and emotion, to his wife, to their firstborn daughter and to all their loved ones in this time of terrible grief.”
Matthias Verreth had only joined Bari on a three-year-deal this month and had previously played for Serie B side Brescia in 2024. Matthias also played for FC Eindhoven and Willem II in the Netherlands. In Belgium, he played for Waasland-Beveren and Kolding. Verreth also was part of PSV’s youth academy.
On July 16, 2025, Matthias Verreth took to Instagram to share he was joining Bari and said: “Happy to sign for this amazing club 🔴⚪️🐔.” In response to the tragic news of his son, one fan wrote: “In this moment of immense pain, the city of Bari and the whole Bare community hug you with hearts filled with emotion and affection. The loss of a child is a pain no parent should ever know, ever feel, ever read.
“We lack words, but not love. We can’t wait to hug you, to make you feel that you’re not alone, that we want to share that deep pain, to make it ours, as humanly as possible.
“We’re next to you, discreetly, with respect, with all the warmth this city can give.
“With affection and sincere sympathy,
“Bari is waiting for you. Bari is with you. 💔❤️ 🩹.”
