A young footballer who had been captaining his national team’s junior side has died after a motorbike accident.

Tes Sambath had risen through the ranks in his native Cambodia to become captain of his country’s under-23 side. The defender, 24, started his career at he Bati National Football Academy, and played for Visakha FC.

According to local media reports, the defender was riding his motorbike when he lost control and veered off the road. He fell into a stream and subsequently drowned. His death has since been confirmed by Visakha FC, with tributes flooding in.

A spokesperson for the club said: “On behalf of the management, staff and all players of Visakha FC, we are profoundly shocked and saddened by the news of the passing of Tes Sambath. We are all deeply grieved by the loss of such an important Cambodian football talent.

“We send our heartfelt condolences to Sambath’s family, and we pray for his soul to find peace and eternal rest.”

Posting on Facebook, his wife Maii - whom he shared one child with - said: “I can't thank you enough in this life. I wish to meet you in the next life. I would like to thank you for helping me along the way.

“Don't worry, my husband, rest in peace, I will take care as well as you take care of your wife.”

Former Cambodia teammate Boris Kok added: “May the angels take care of you and your soul wherever you are now my little brother. Cambodia mourns the loss of an exceptional person and the proud of our kingdom.

“I was so touched when you approached me in the national team to tell me that you were so happy to play with me because you admired and respected me so much. For me it was also an honor to play with a fighter like you. You were a fierce lion on the field.

“An amazing captain and such a funny and simple person off it. I respected you greatly and admired you for everything you had accomplished at such a young age.

“You left us too soon, and my thoughts are with you and your entire family. I hope that from where you are now, you continue to shine just as brightly.”