A contestant from the latest series of MasterChef has been edited out of the programme after objecting to its broadcast.

Sarah Shafi, from Leeds, told The Guardian she had urged the show's producers not to air the series at all, saying it would send the wrong message about “the treatment of women and the lack of challenge to powerful men behaving inappropriately.”

“I didn’t say edit me out,” she said. “I said: ‘Axe the show, don’t air the show. I’m asking you not to air the show.’ Prominent figures have been abusing their power. What message does that send out to women?”

Shafi, a leadership and management development partner for St John Ambulance, had joined the show as a tribute to her late mother, a pioneering Indian cookery teacher. But she later called on producers Banijay to pull the series after 45 allegations were substantiated against presenter Gregg Wallace, including inappropriate sexual language and one incident of unwelcome physical contact. Wallace apologised “for any distress caused,” but said he had been cleared of “the most serious and sensational accusations.”

John Torode, the show’s co-host, was also dropped following a substantiated complaint over the use of racist language, an allegation he denies.

Shafi said she had a heated exchange with a producer when she voiced her objections: “It’s about the enabling environment. It’s that complicity. Those individual powerful men do not (act) in isolation. There is an enabling environment, turning a blind eye… It’s about years of these institutions not being accountable.”

Initially, Shafi rejected the offer to be edited out, saying the issue wasn’t about her personal association with the show, but the principle. “I was flabbergasted, because in what way was that a solution – and a solution for whom?” she said. “I said I am completely against this airing of the show. I object to it strongly.”

She ultimately agreed to be removed after the BBC announced that the series would be broadcast starting August 6. In a statement, the BBC said it recognised “not everyone will agree” with its decision, but that airing the show “in no way diminishes our view of the seriousness of the upheld findings against both presenters.”

Shafi responded: “While the BBC are signalling how life changing, for the better, this could be for some contestants – I’d say top 10 at most – where is the respect for how life changing, for the worse, it has been for the victims?”

She added: “What I suggested to them was: ‘Why don’t you do a special show dedicated to these people that excludes those prominent figures – but it focuses on the talent?’”

A Banijay UK spokesperson said: “We are sorry that Sarah does not support the decision to air this series of MasterChef. We carefully considered her concerns about broadcasting the series and discussed them with the BBC. However, having consulted with all contributors in the series ahead of the decision being made, the resounding feeling from those taking part was support for airing the series.”

The BBC added: “We are sorry that this contestant does not support the decision and we are grateful she raised this with both the BBC and Banijay.”